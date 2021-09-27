Kejriwal launches 'Dekho Hamari Delhi' app

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Dekho Hamari Delhi' app that provides information about tourist spots in Delhi

On World Tourism Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app that provides information about tourist spots along with their brief history, popular local cuisines, market places, and heritage walks in the national capital. The Dekho Hamari Delhi app will be useful for those visiting the city and will enhance the tourism experience, he said on Monday.

The app has plugged the information gap: Kejriwal

"Delhi is a historic as well as modern city and has everything to offer—from good food and markets to monuments. The only thing that was lacking was information," Kejriwal said. "That (gap) has now been plugged by this mobile app. It will show fun parks, eating joints, monuments, popular markets, and even public conveniences within a 5 km radius near you," he added.

This app will also be useful for Delhiites: Kejriwal

"Not only for tourists, but this app will also be very useful for Delhiites. This kind of app is available only in a few cities around the globe," Kejriwal told a gathering at the Delhi secretariat auditorium. He appealed to the public to download the app and stressed that even Delhiites will find monuments and eateries which they were not aware of.

Our government strives to give tourists the best experience: Sisodia

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said, "This app is like an invitation for people to visit Delhi and live it." "Our government strives to give tourists from all over the world the best experience. Now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app," he said.

Delhi was fourth most visited place in India in 2019

According to the tourism department officials, Delhi was the fourth most visited place in the country in 2019. The mobile application has been developed to brand Delhi as a tourist destination and its tagline is You don't just visit Delhi, You Experience It. The app will also provide all tourism-related information in one place.

Information will be available in audio and video formats

Besides historical sites, the app will also show popular places, markets, eating joints, and parks. Users will get a sneak peek into tourist destinations, including heritage sites of Delhi through audio and videos on this platform.