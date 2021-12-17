Lifestyle Tired of dry lips? Follow these tips

Published on Dec 17, 2021

Chapped, dry, and cracked lips are common in winter

The dry skin era is here and many of you must be struggling with chapped, dry, and cracked lips. The cold and freezing air snaps away moisture from our body, leaving it dry. Since the skin on our lips is thinner, they lose the maximum moisture, leading to flaking and peeling. Here are a few ways to keep your lips soft and moist.

#1 Stop licking your lips

During winters, it is quite natural to lick your dry lips in an effort to moisturize them. But the saliva ends up drying the lips even more. In fact, the enzymes incorporated in saliva that help in digesting the food may even irritate your lips. Instead, make it a habit to carry lip balm at all times and apply when your lips feel dry.

#2 Eliminate dead skin with a toothbrush

Brushing your lips with a toothbrush may sound a bit uncanny, but the trick actually works. But don't go overboard, just gently scrape your lips using a toothbrush that is dipped in lukewarm water. This can help you eliminate the dry, dead, and dull-looking skin from the lips, and in turn, gives you more shiny skin.

#3 Choose a lip balm with SPF

Use a lip balm with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) to protect your lips. Reapply the balm at regular intervals, especially after you eat or drink something. The Skin Cancer Foundation has said that skin cancers of the lip are more frequent in fair-skinned men over age 50 and the exposure to sunlight makes the lower lip more vulnerable.

#4 Use a lip scrub at least twice a week

While you focus on scrubbing your face twice a week, try scrubbing your lips, too. Lip scrubs scrub off dead skin for visibly smoother lips. You don't need to spend a bomb on these scrubs as you can make one at home easily. A honey and sugar scrub, coconut oil and sugar scrub, coffee powder and olive oil scrub are some of the options.

Other Other habits that you can start with

Here are a few more ways to keep your lips soft: -Apply a lip balm before you apply your matte lipstick. -Clean your lips with micellar water every day and gently wash them off. -Try to resist the urge of biting your dry lips. -Apply a thick coat of lip balm at night. -Hydration is the key, so drink plenty of water.