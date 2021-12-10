Lifestyle 5 Christmas gift ideas that show you care

Published on Dec 10, 2021

Picking up a Christmas gift can get taxing

Christmas is almost here. From decorations to gifts for family and friends, there's a lot to decide. Budget and a person's personal preferences are a few things to keep in mind while picking a gift. While you work on your decor and food ideas, we are here to assist you with picking a gift for Christmas this year.

#1 A book is a cheap and meaningful gift

If the person you are buying the gift for loves to read, simply pick up a book. An avid reader loves nothing more than a good book. If you know the author or the genre they like, the choice becomes all the more simple. You can also choose a set of books with some beautiful bookmarks to go along with it.

#2 Plants make a great gift within your budget

You can never go wrong with plants, especially the indoor ones. Even a small pot of plant in the corner of the room can instantly lift up the spirit of the place. Money plant, Jade plant, Bamboo plant, or smaller plants like succulents or aloe vera make for great gifting options and are pocket-friendly. A beautiful pot can complete the look.

#3 A handmade portrait can last a lifetime

Another unique gifting option for your loved ones can be a beautiful handmade customized portrait. There are various websites that can prepare a customized portrait for you. These portraits can be made in either oil or pencil and look extremely realistic. A portrait can last a lifetime, and your friends will cherish them forever. Watch out for the Christmas sale!

#4 Coffee mugs have become versatile

Coffee mugs are a common gifting item but don't have to be boring. Pick up a temperature-controlled mug to ensure your friend's coffee stays hot. A clear-glass coffee mug is elegant. A ceramic mug with prints and patterns doubles up as a great art piece. A collapsible travel cup is great for those who prefer their beverage on the road.

#5 Mini Zodiac Crystals are unique

People who love reading their horoscopes and basically believe in astrology will love receiving a Zodiac Crystal. These crystals are available according to one's sun sign and serve different purposes. There is more than one stone for most zodiac signs, so you can pick and choose which you think will benefit your friend the most. Pick the mini ones to stay within budget.