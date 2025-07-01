'Jurassic World: Rebirth' Hindi premiere to happen in Jaipur

When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth's Jaipur Hindi premiere

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:03 am Jul 01, 2025

In a historic move for Indian cinema, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery India are all set to host the premiere of the Hindi dubbed version of its Jurassic World: Rebirth. This will be the first-ever Hindi premiere of a Hollywood film, organized by a foreign banner. The event will be held on July 3 (Thursday) at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, marking 31 years since Jurassic Park became the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in Hindi.