When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth's Jaipur Hindi premiere
What's the story
In a historic move for Indian cinema, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery India are all set to host the premiere of the Hindi dubbed version of its Jurassic World: Rebirth. This will be the first-ever Hindi premiere of a Hollywood film, organized by a foreign banner. The event will be held on July 3 (Thursday) at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, marking 31 years since Jurassic Park became the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in Hindi.
Event details
Over 1,000 guests expected at the star-studded event
The premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth will be a grand affair, with over 1,000 guests including fans, press members, and top digital creators. The event will feature interactive dinosaur-themed installations and experiential photo zones. Digital star Nagma Mirajkar will host the event, which will also see appearances by Ashish Chanchlani and other leading influencers and celebrities.
Legacy celebration
'Rebirth' pays homage to dubbing director Ashim Samanta
The premiere also pays tribute to the original Hindi dub of the 1994 classic, highlighting legendary dubbing director Ashim Samanta. After 31 years, he has returned to lead the Hindi adaptation of Jurassic World: Rebirth, ensuring nostalgia and authenticity for a new generation. Speaking about this historic event, Denzil Dias from Warner Bros. Pictures said it was "a profound celebration of cinematic evolution."
Film details
All about 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Rebirth boasts a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. Set in a remote equatorial region where dinosaurs still exist, the film follows a new story where humanity's survival depends on three giant dinosaurs who hold the key to an extraordinary life-saving drug. The movie will hit theaters on July 4 (Friday) worldwide.