Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson are distant cousins!

Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson are distant cousins? Douglas reacts

By Aikantik Bag 01:08 pm Apr 04, 202401:08 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, actor Michael Douglas discovered he is distantly related to his Marvel co-star, Scarlett Johansson. This unexpected revelation was made on the popular PBS series Finding Your Roots, a show dedicated to uncovering celebrities' ancestral histories. The host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., revealed that the two actors "share identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes," indicating their distant familial connection.

Fans are invested in celebrity lives. From tracking their family tree to keeping an eye on every day-to-day activity, they do it all. As Tinseltown is considered to be a close-knit group, these ancestral revelations are quite fascinating. Recently, Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson were declared distant relatives. On the other hand, Bob Odenkirk was revealed to be King Charles's cousin.

Douglas reacted to unveiling of ancestral connection

Douglas responded to the revelation with a mix of disbelief and excitement, and exclaimed, "Are you kidding? Oh, that's amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool." Gates Jr. explained that the shared DNA segments are found on Johansson's maternal side, tracing back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe - a fact that Douglas found "incredible." Despite not sharing any scenes in their 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Douglas expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Johansson on future sets.

'Finding Your Roots' continues to unearth celebrity ancestry

The PBS series Finding Your Roots has been a hit program that explores the ancestral histories of celebrities. The series is running its 10th season and has been on air since 2012. The show, hosted by Gates Jr., compares the DNA of its famous guests to uncover surprising connections. Audiences interested in more intriguing revelations about celebrity ancestry can tune into the series every Tuesday on PBS.

Upcoming works of the duo

Douglas is an adept actor in Hollywood with a career spanning around five decades. His last outing was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His upcoming project includes Roberto Sneider's Blood Knot. The title is currently in the production stage. Johansson, on the other hand, has been a household name for three decades now. Her recent works include Asteroid City and North Star. Her upcoming slate includes Project Artemis and Transformers One.