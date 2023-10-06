Is 'Loki' S03 on cards? Kevin Wright spills beans

Is 'Loki' S03 on cards? Kevin Wright spills beans

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Oct 06, 2023

'Loki' Season 2 is streaming now

The second season of Loki has finally seen the light of day, and fans cannot wait to see what's next (read: Season 3). In a Deadline interview, executive producer Kevin Wright said, "I think we always conceived of Seasons 1 and 2 as a whole. That these are two chapters of the same book, and that Season 2 is finishing that book." He accepted that there were "other stories to be told" but opined "they would be new books."

A sneak peek into Season 2

The first season was a success, hence the anticipation surrounding Season 2 is quite high among fans. Picking up where Season 1 left off, the first episode finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) back at a different TVA, where his buddy Mobius (Owen Wilson) does not know him. As Loki tries to warn everyone about Kang the Conqueror's arrival, he also searches for a way to reunite with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). It is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Challenges of filming Season 2

Wright also spoke about the challenges faced by the team during filming Season 2. He said that living up to the high expectations set by Season 1 was tough. To develop the story for Season 2, Wright, Hiddleston, and lead writer Eric Martin spent a lot of time focusing on staying true to the characters and exploring their drama more deeply. After director Kate Herron left Loki, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were brought in to direct Season 2.