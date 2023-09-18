HBO's 'Winning Time' S03 not happening, creator Max Borenstein confirms

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 12:56 pm 1 min read

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' has not been renewed after Season 2

HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has been canceled after its second season, as confirmed by creator Max Borenstein. The series, based on Jeff Pearlman's book, starred Adrien Brody, John C Reilly, Michael Chiklis, and Jason Clarke, and showcased the Los Angeles Lakers's dynasty of the 1980s.

Viewership decline led to show's demise

The show's cancellation is attributed to a significant drop in viewership during its second season. The season returned with a staggering 6,29,000 viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, a decline from Season 1's 9,01,000 viewers in March 2022. By May, Season 1 had amassed 1.6M same-day viewers for the finale. Last month, Pearlman implored fans to watch Season 2, stating that the future of Winning Time was in limbo. Despite this, the show failed to maintain its audience.

