OTT releases: Titles for your weekend binge-watching

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 02, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

From 'Scam 2003' to 'The Freelancer,' take a look at titles you can watch this weekend

Wondering what new content to watch over the weekend? If you haven't thought of your weekend watchlist yet, then we bring you a list of some of the many titles that are either getting released or have already been released on various OTT platforms. From reality shows to series based on one of the biggest scams in India, here are fresh tiles to watch.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

After the success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta has returned with a standalone sequel of the series, titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. Starring Gagan Dev Riar in the lead as Abdul Karim Telgi, the series is based on the stamp paper scam of over Rs. 30,000 crore that rocked the country. Where to watch: SonyLIV When: Friday, September 1

'Friday Night Plan'

If you love the love-hate relationship of siblings then Friday Night Plan will be an interesting watch. Starring Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan, and Aadhya Anand, it is about two brothers who decide to attend a secret party while their mother is away on a business trip. However, things go awry when their mother returns. Where to watch: Netflix When: Friday, September 1

'The Freelancer'

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for films such as A Wednesday, dropped his web series titled The Freelancer. Featuring Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in the lead, the series is about a former cop who heads to Syria for a mission in order to save an Indian woman. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar When: Friday, September 1

'Is She the Wolf?'

If you like watching reality TV shows then the latest Japanese show Is She the Wolf? is an interesting option to watch. An adaptation of Who is the Wolf?, it's about five women and men each, who are in search of love. However, some women participants can't fall in love to be in the game. Where to watch: Netflix When: Sunday, September 3

'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones'

Want to know the secret of living long? If yes, then you must watch Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. The limited web series travels across the world, talking to those who have been living for the longest while speaking to them about their healthy diet and lifestyle. Where to watch: Netflix When: Wednesday, August 30

