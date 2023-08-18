OTT: Kriti Sanon-Kajol's 'Do Patti' is filming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

'Do Patti' is in production stage

Ever since the news of Kriti Sanon and Kajol's collaboration was making rounds, there has been anticipation among fans. Netflix's upcoming film Do Patti has been in the buzz and reportedly, the project went on floors in Mumbai on Friday. The duo reunites after their 2015 outing Dilwale. However, Sanon is also making her debut as a producer with the upcoming thriller. The project is being helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

The story is set in the hills of North India

The story is set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, and the film promises to deliver a suspenseful and thrilling experience for viewers. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "After investing some time in prep and reading, Do Patti has gone on the floors today. The film is set to take the viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride which will transport the audience to the mesmerizing hills of North India."

Sanon and Kajol have an impressive slate of films

The project is being bankrolled by Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films and Katha Pictures. It is also presented by Kanika Dhillon. The movie will be a direct-to-digital release on the OTT giant Netflix. Sanon has an impressive lineup of films which include Ganapath: Part 1 and The Crew. Kajol on the other hand has had a decent year in the OTT sphere. She also has Sarzameen in her kitty.

