'1001 Nunakal' review: Nearly-perfect screenplay about Malayali marriages

Entertainment

'1001 Nunakal' review: Nearly-perfect screenplay about Malayali marriages

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 18, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

Malayalam movie '1001 Nunakal' premiered on SonyLIV on Friday (August 18)

Indian films have often explored the institution of marriage. Director Thamar KV's latest Malayalam release 1001 Nunakal also revolves around not one but many marriages. The story unfolds over two nights with an intriguing plot. The vast ensemble cast, a nearly-perfect screenplay, and powerful performances are what make it a good watch. Read our review of the movie.

When a fun game turns into a compelling drama

Set in Saudi Arabia, it's about two couples who move into their friend's residence for a few days. The hosts ask them to extend their stay by a few days for their wedding anniversary, wherein their other friends also join in. They eventually begin a fun game about revealing one lie they said to their partner, which soon takes a dramatic turn.

Writing explores nature of sweet lies and ugly truths

The strongest factor that makes 1001 Nunakal such a good watch is its screenplay. The director, who has co-written it with Hashim Sulaiman, keep it crisp and engaging. What is also interesting is how, through their writing, they have explored the merits and the de-merits of truth and lies. The dialogues breathe life into the film while the performances add more to it.

It's crowded with actors, yet each character shines through

1001 Nanukal has too many actors; it may give you the impression of a crowded watch. Yet, every actor has been given equal screen space which helps the characters to develop through the plot and shine bright. In scenes where the characters begin to reveal some dark lies, their emotions and the shifting moods make it a compelling watch.

Story, performances, and dialogues- everything makes it a must-watch

Though some of the stories of the couples do seem to be the ones that you have watched in the past, 1001 Nunakal is still different in many ways. Premiered on SonyLIV on Friday (August 18), it is 104 minutes in length. It's making for an entertaining drama with many undertones showcasing the everyday drama of couples' lives. Verdict: 3/5 stars.

Share this timeline