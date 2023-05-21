Entertainment

Happy birthday, Mohanlal: Bollywood films actor's been part of

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 21, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 63 on Sunday

Malayalam cinema's seasoned actor Mohanlal has a prolific career spanning over four decades. He has delivered numerous superhit films and cult classics, but did you know that he has acted in several Bollywood films too? On his 63rd birthday on Sunday (May 21), we present you with a list of Hindi cinema films that featured the Malayalam superstar. Take a look.

'Company' (2002)

Mohanlal made his Bollywood debut two decades ago, in 2002, with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. The multi-starrer film saw him, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Vivek Oberoi, and Antara Mali in the lead. It was the second installment of Verma's Indian Gangster franchise, based on Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, which began with Satya (1998). Company was followed by Randeep Hooda starrer D (2005).

'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag' (2007)

Five years after his Hindi debut, Mohanlal returned to work with Varma once again for the 2007 movie Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Devgn, Sushmita Sen, JD Chakravarthy, and others, it is said to be an adaptation of Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay (1975). While Sholay became a cult film, Varma's film tanked miserably at the box office.

'Halla Bol' (2008)

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's 2008 movie Halla Bol, which starred Devgn, Vidya Balan, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles, also featured Mohanlal in a cameo. He was part of an award ceremony scene in the film that showcased a hoard of celebrities as themselves, including Mammootty, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, among others.

'Tezz' (2012)

Interestingly, all four of Mohanlal's Hindi films have starred Devgn. Priyadarshan's 2012 action-thriller film Tezz, starring Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut, saw Mohanlal play an extended cameo in a police officer's role. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said that he said yes to Tezz for his long-time friend Priyandarshan and not for the role.