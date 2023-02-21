Entertainment

Mohanlal's 'Spadikam 4K' rakes in Rs. 4.82cr

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 04:58 pm 1 min read

Mohanlal's 'Spadikam 4K' is earning decent after re-release

Mohanlal is a bonafide superstar in Malayalam cinema. The actor has a different kind of aura and charisma and he proved it again with the re-release of the 1995 movie Spadikam. The movie is remastered in 4k and the re-release has induced the nostalgia factor. Amid all new movies, it has raked in Rs. 4.82 crore gross in 11 days, globally.

More about the film

The action drama was helmed by the veteran director Bhadran and it also starred Thilakan. The music of the film was done by SP Venkatesh whereas it was bankrolled by GoodKnight Films. During its release, it won three Filmfare awards including Best Actor and Best Director. The 4K Dolby Atmos remastered version has been loved by the viewers. It is minting money overseas, too.

Twitter Post

#Spadikam4K 11 Days Worldwide Collection Update:



Kerala: 3.05 Cr

ROI: 45 L

Overseas: 1.32 Cr ($160K)



Total Gross: 4.82 Cr



Thomachayan's Second Entry Has Been Well Received By The Malayalam Audience pic.twitter.com/CPFngc8ZTn — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) February 20, 2023