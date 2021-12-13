Entertainment Mohanlal-led 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' hitting Amazon Prime Video this Friday

'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' finally gets a digital release date

Mohanlal, who was again elected as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists recently, was last seen scorching the big screens with his sword fighting skills in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. After much dilly dally, the big-budget offering finally got a theatrical premiere and now finally it is hitting the OTT space on December 17, this Friday. Streamer? Amazon Prime Video.

More than the film, the release platform of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea or Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham made more news. And that's because its producer Antony Perumbavoor had declared in October that it would be a digital release, angering Kerala film industry stakeholders. Finally it got the much-awaited theatrical show. But now its OTT outing will ensure more eyeballs, thus more earnings.

Amazon Prime Video, the streaming giant that has been in the running since the start, took to Twitter to announce the great news. "This sea is ruled...by a lion!" read its caption, informing that the film will hit their space this Friday. Though in our review, we have emphasized that Marakkar is made for the theaters, we wouldn't mind watching it on Prime too.

Apart from being a visual spectacle, Marakkar also had the 61-year-old superstar exhibiting strong sword fighting skills. Recently its makers released a video that shows the veteran actor practicing how to tackle a sword under the careful supervision of Thyagarajan and Kasu Neda from Thailand. Touted as the most expensive Malayalam film till date, Marakkar was made on a budget of Rs. 100cr!

Apart from Marakkar, Mohanlal will next be seen in Aarattu, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. He also has in his pipeline Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial venture Bro Daddy. This marks their second project as actor-director after their successful first, Lucifer. Mohanlal is also making his directorial debut with Barroz, which he will shoot again as he was unhappy with the finished product.