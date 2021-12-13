Entertainment 'Kadhal Enge' review: Not engaging at all, lyrics strong though

'Kadhal Enge' review: Not engaging at all, lyrics strong though

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 01:03 pm

Kadhal Enge, a bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) standalone musical starring Dharshan Ganesan, Shrisha, Vignesh Shivasubramaniam, is out on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music. Bankrolled by Fidi Talkies, it has been written and directed by Lakshmi Devy. Achu Rajamani and Varun Menon have composed the music, while Abinandhan Ramanujam has cranked the camera, and Anthony Gonsalvez did the edits. Here is our review.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The names of Sivaji Ganesan, Padmini, and Sridevi don't need any introduction to the cinema lovers of India. This musical has the younger generations of these stalwarts as part of its cast and crew. Like, the song's director is none other than the grand-niece of 'Natya Peroli' Padmini, while 'Nadigar Thilagam' Sivaji Ganesan grandson and late actress Sridevi's niece are the lead actors.

Plot Song narrates the reincarnation story of a couple

Kadhal Enge is a collection of short stories revolving around two people in love from different periods of time, separated by various people. The first bit starts in the year 1206, the second in 1872, third in 1926 and the final one is from the year 2018. It revolves around the concept of reincarnation of a couple getting united in different births.

Music Slow music, singer's voice doesn't have an impact either

With slow music and repeated pattern in visuals, this song has nothing exciting to offer. Achu Rajamani voice is not all that impressive either. The song was released in two languages - Tamil and Telugu. For better understanding, we reviewed the Tamil version. Lyrics were penned by Purnachary in Tamil, while Kundoor Varun had written the Telugu version. Only positive? The song's soulful words.

Fact Lakshmi Devy's 'When the Music Changes' won praise world over

Verdict: The musical bags 2.5 (overall). Lakshmi Devy made it to the headlines when her previous directorial When the Music Changes became a contender in the Academy Awards. Hollywood icon John Turturro is the executive producer of the project. To note, the project bagged several awards including Gold Remy award, and the Best Feature Film trophy at the New York City Independent Film Festival.