Harnaaz Sandhu is #MissUniverse2021, Sushmita Sen remains youngest Indian winner

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 12:46 pm

Sushmita Sen, India's first Miss Universe, remains to be youngest winner too

Model-actress Harnaaz Sandhu brought home glory earlier today by becoming the third Indian woman to wear the Miss Universe crown. Sandhu ended a two-decade-long drought by clinching the trophy. Before her, Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000. And, Sushmita Sen, in 1994, had become the first Indian winner. Notably, the Aarya star remains to be India's youngest Miss Universe till date.

History At only 18, Sen embodied humility, grace like no other

Sen, who had charmed the Miss Universe stage with wit, humility, and compassion, had sealed her victory at only 18 years of age. Hailing from a middle-class family, the actress could not afford high-end designer clothing and her final-round dress had been bought from Sarojini Nagar. Even her white gloves were made from socks. Unusual clothing choices weren't the only deterrent on her path.

Struggles #MissIndia1994: Sush, the underdog, had defeated hot favorite Aishwarya Rai

During the Miss India pageant in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was an established model and favorite to win the competition. Aware but not discouraged, Sen persistently fought to taste victory. But the current kept going against her. Despite winning the Miss India title, organizers wanted Rai to contest the Miss Universe because Sen had lost her passport around that time. Sush still couldn't be dissuaded.

Inspiration Dutta had recorded highest-ever scores in beauty pageant history!

Dutta, our second winner, has an amazing tale too. The Andaaz actress had blown away the judges and viewers alike during the Miss Universe 2000. Did you know, Dutta had secured the highest scores in the history of beauty pageants? The Housefull star had achieved a mind-boggling score of 9.99 on average! Like Sen, Dutta too built a career in Bollywood after that.

Twitter Post Dutta patted Sandhu's back for historic win!

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Current winner Hailing from Chandigarh, Sandhu realized India's dream after 21 years

Sandhu, the third and the latest winner of the prestigious title, is 21 years old. Hailing from Chandigarh, the model won over the judges with her confidence, determination, and awareness regarding burning current affairs. Congratulations again, lady! To note, Finland's Armi Kuusela holds the record of being one of the youngest Miss Universe. At only 17, she became the first Miss Universe in 1952.