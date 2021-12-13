Entertainment Congratulations! Harnaaz Sandhu brings India the third Miss Universe crown

Congratulations! Harnaaz Sandhu brings India the third Miss Universe crown

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, became Miss Universe for India after 21 years!

Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's thirst of 21 years! The 21-year-old was adjudged Miss Universe 2021 after defeating tough competitors like Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa. Last year's Miss Universe Andrea Meza (Mexico) placed the sparkling crown on Sandhu's head, as is the ritual in this prestigious beauty pageant. Lara Dutta won it last for India in 2000. The event was held in Israel.

Details This was the question that was asked to Sandhu

The event, which was live-streamed across the world, was presented by Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley, and Cheslie Kryst. In the last round, the contestants were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" Sandhu started her reply with, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves."

Reply 'Come out, because you are the leader of your life'

"To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide." "Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today," the young star concluded her reply.