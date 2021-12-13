Entertainment 'Kuch Ta Das' review: Nicely written song with happy ending

'Kuch Ta Das' review: Nicely written song with happy ending

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 12:30 am

The chemistry between Poonam Shah and Vishal is adorable.

Zee Music Company has released a new Punjabi song on its official YouTube Channel on Sunday. Titled Kuch Ta Das, the track features Vishal and Poonam Shah. The theme of the track is painful, but it would make you smile at the end. And, you would surely want to check out the video again. Nonetheless, here's our review.

Song Violin, flute, and guitar sound pleasant in this song

Composed by Vishal Singh Bhati, under the name of Cypher on The Beat, the track expresses pain. The voice of Bhati does complete justice to the song by delivering the right amount of sorrowful emotions. Violin, flute, and guitar are the most prominent instruments that you would hear in this song. It would have been more interesting if the track had an instrumental version.

Video The story with a shocking twist has a silver lining

The 4:08-minute track introduces Vishal and Poonam Shah. First, the guy tells Shah that it's all over. Then, the song proceeds toward establishing a narrative. There is also a shocking twist that comes in the middle. But in the end, it will put a smile on your face. Each shot has expressive elements and the pair looks good together onscreen.

Lyrics The words by Prerna Sachdeva are simple and meaningful

The Punjabi lyrics were written by Prerna Sachdeva that ask for answers from the beloved. The lines, "Kuch ta das mere yaar, kyun karda e pyaar, akkha meri yara vich tera kardi intezaar, jo karda tu mainu pyaar kyun karda na izhar (Why do you love me, I know you do, but you won't accept it)." This one is for the people in love.

Verdict The innocence of both the actors is adorable

The innocent expressions of the leads are adorable, which makes the song worth a second watch. Verdict: The song gets 3.5/5 stars (for soothing instruments and simple lyrics); MV bags 4/5 stars (for actors' innocence and beautiful shot composition). Though the track only has 65K+ views currently, hope it picks up in the future. You can catch the video of the song on YouTube.