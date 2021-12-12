Entertainment 'Maahi Ve' review: High on emotions but no visual appeal

'Maahi Ve' review: High on emotions but no visual appeal

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 10:57 pm

Did you hear the latest single by 'Agnee' band?

After releasing Maiyya Mainu from Jersey last week, Zee Music Company has unveiled a single by the band Agnee on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Maahi Ve, the track features Karthikeya Budwal, Dhruv Nirmal, Puru Nirmal, Aayush Vig, and Mary Gerber. The high-on-emotions song has only 62K+ views so far. However, you must definitely give it a hear for its rendition. Here's our review.

Song Mohan Kannan's voice sounds magical in 'Maahi Ve'

Composed by Koco, the track is crooned by Mohan Kannan, the lead singer of Agnee. The way he emotes with his voice is highly admirable. Be it high or low notes, the singer emotes himself effortlessly with the pitch. If you hear the audio more than once you would notice the use of guitar has been prominent through its emotional tune.

Video The video lacks intensity, actors could emote well

The 7:17-minute-long video begins with Koco and Kannan performing. A group of friends is having a discussion which is interrupted by Gerber who pleads for help. Budwal, who plays the lead, decides to rescue her. The video is full of kicks and baseball bat beating, however, it ends tragically. The visuals lack the required emotions and the cast looks out of place, too.

Infomration Kannan quit his lucrative job to pursue singing

Did you know Kannan left a lucrative job to pursue his passion for singing in 2005? Then after two years, he founded Agnee with Koco and subsequently released their first album. Their unique sounds and the blend of rock, classical, and folk make them a favorite. Be it an album or numbers like Shikayatein (Lootera), Kinare (Queen), Chaandaniya (2 States), Kannan's songs spell magic.

Twitter Post You can check out the song here

Verdict A listener-friendly track with no visual appeal

Makers could have done a better job if they had established a storyline in the video. The new set of actors seems to be just acting rather than performing. However, you can listen to the song any day. Verdict: The song and video bag 4 and 2 stars, respectively (for Kannan's powerful voice). The only savior of the Maahi Ve is the lead singer.