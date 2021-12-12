'Maahi Ve' review: High on emotions but no visual appeal
After releasing Maiyya Mainu from Jersey last week, Zee Music Company has unveiled a single by the band Agnee on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Maahi Ve, the track features Karthikeya Budwal, Dhruv Nirmal, Puru Nirmal, Aayush Vig, and Mary Gerber. The high-on-emotions song has only 62K+ views so far. However, you must definitely give it a hear for its rendition. Here's our review.
Mohan Kannan's voice sounds magical in 'Maahi Ve'
Composed by Koco, the track is crooned by Mohan Kannan, the lead singer of Agnee. The way he emotes with his voice is highly admirable. Be it high or low notes, the singer emotes himself effortlessly with the pitch. If you hear the audio more than once you would notice the use of guitar has been prominent through its emotional tune.
The video lacks intensity, actors could emote well
The 7:17-minute-long video begins with Koco and Kannan performing. A group of friends is having a discussion which is interrupted by Gerber who pleads for help. Budwal, who plays the lead, decides to rescue her. The video is full of kicks and baseball bat beating, however, it ends tragically. The visuals lack the required emotions and the cast looks out of place, too.
Kannan quit his lucrative job to pursue singing
Did you know Kannan left a lucrative job to pursue his passion for singing in 2005? Then after two years, he founded Agnee with Koco and subsequently released their first album. Their unique sounds and the blend of rock, classical, and folk make them a favorite. Be it an album or numbers like Shikayatein (Lootera), Kinare (Queen), Chaandaniya (2 States), Kannan's songs spell magic.
You can check out the song here
Plug-in and get ready to feel the grounds slip beneath your feet in #MaahiVe's heart wrenching saga. SONG OUT NOW!https://t.co/LZhxdEJSmj@Agneelive @agneemohan @KocoAgnee #RachnaBudwal @SameerRahat @_Karthikeya__ pic.twitter.com/k2PAlCgmjs— Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) December 10, 2021
A listener-friendly track with no visual appeal
Makers could have done a better job if they had established a storyline in the video. The new set of actors seems to be just acting rather than performing. However, you can listen to the song any day. Verdict: The song and video bag 4 and 2 stars, respectively (for Kannan's powerful voice). The only savior of the Maahi Ve is the lead singer.