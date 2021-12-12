Entertainment Does Akshay Kumar have a small role in 'Atrangi Re'?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 08:53 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set for the premiere of Atrangi Re on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the film in an interview with IANS, Kumar has now mentioned he is just one character in Aanand L Rai's film and Atrangi Re solely belongs to Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. However, not much is known about Kumar's role yet. We delve more deeply into this.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Kumar is currently riding high on the success of Sooryavanshi. It was a super-hit, earning Rs. 194 crore at the box office. His last release before the pandemic, Good Newwz, was also a super-hit. If you look at his recent performances, he has done exceptionally in terms of numbers. At this stage, the length of the role doesn't really matter for the senior actor.

Information 'Atrangi Re' is Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan's film: Kumar

While talking to IANS, Kumar spoke about his role. "I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story," revealed the actor. Rai was amazed at his nod for the role, too, Kumar added.

Details Kumar reveals the reason behind saying yes to the film

Elaborating on working with Rai, Kumar said, "For me, if I like the script even if I have a small role like how I did a film like Khakee, my character dies after the interval but I did it. I was also excited to get a chance to work with Aanand L Rai." Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hera Pheri were also similar, he said.

Projects The Padma Shri recipient has interesting projects ahead

Kumar will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, his second collaboration with Rai, which he has dedicated to his sister, Alka Bhatia. He also stars in the period drama, Prithviraj, based on 12th-century emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. He also has Ram Setu, a Diwali 2022 release that co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.