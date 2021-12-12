Entertainment Priyanka Chopra completes shoot for spy thriller 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra completes shoot for spy thriller 'Citadel'

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 05:48 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star alongside 'Eternals' actor Richard Madden in 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra, who juggles between Bollywood and Hollywood, has finished shooting for her much-awaited project Citadel. As the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller completed filming, the actress shared several behind-the-scenes pictures on social media. She said it's been an "intense" year but promises all the hard work is "worth it." Chopra's post on Instagram has received a lot of comments and likes from followers.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Chopra's last release, The Sky is Pink, couldn't work its magic at the box office. It was a flop with earning just Rs. 20.03 crore. Prior to that, Jai Gangaajal in 2016 managed to earn just Rs. 32.63 crore at the ticket window. So, to maintain her credibility, the former Miss World needs to prove herself and Russo brothers-helmed Citadel is a good opportunity.

Post Chopra described her 'Citadel's shoot as 'most intense'

Chopra posted pictures with Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, and writer Josh Appelbaum, among others

"It's a wrap on #Citadel," wrote Chopra on Instagram. "Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't." "It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards," the actress added.

Information Russo brothers couldn't help but praise Chopra

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Joe Russo praised the Bajirao Mastani star. "She's an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic," he had said. Interestingly, the spy actioner will also have spinoffs set in India, Italy, and Mexico.

Projects Chopra will star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Meanwhile, The White Tiger actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves. The movie will hit theaters in India on December 22, 2021. Then, after finishing her international commitments, she will also join the shoot of Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This road trip-based film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.