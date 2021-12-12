Entertainment John Abraham prioritizes SRK's 'Pathan' over 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake?

John Abraham prioritizes SRK's 'Pathan' over 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake?

Did you know 'Pathan' would be John Abraham's first outing with Shah Rukh Khan?

John Abraham is currently juggling multiple projects. He'll be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, due to recent events involving SRK's son Aryan Khan's NCB case, Pathan's schedule was rearranged. This affected the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake's shooting, too. So, Abraham would now reportedly shoot for Pathan first and then work on the latter.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Abraham, who was last seen in a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, couldn't impress the audience with his performance. It was a flop at the box office earning just Rs. 13.22 crore. In order to prove himself, the Batla House actor has to perform in terms of delivering a hit. So, Pathan and Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake are crucial films that can help him.

Information This is the reason behind 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum's delay

Abraham plays a villain in Khan's Pathan. However, due to the arrest of SRK's son by the NCB, the film's shooting was rescheduled to begin this month. The 48-year-old actor, who played an antagonist in Dhoom and Race 2, is looking forward to playing gray shades again. Reports say Abraham's Pathan schedule is till March 2022 after which he will shoot Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake.

Details Did you know Abhishek Bachchan was also offered the film?

The Hindi version of the Malayalam movie will be directed by Mission Mangal helmer, Jagan Shakti. What happens when there is a clash of opinions between a retired havaldar and a police officer forms the crux of the story. Director Shakti has finalized the locations and now looking forward to beginning filming. Initially, Abhishek Bachchan was offered the film but he had date issues.

Projects Abraham's next release 'Attack' will hit theatres in January 2022

Meanwhile, Attack is an upcoming action-packed movie starring Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Some reports say Abraham will be playing a role with superhuman abilities. Backed by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Ajay Kapoor, and the actor himself, the Republic Day 2022 release is based on a hostage crisis. He will be seen in Ek Villain Returns as well.