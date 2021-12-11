Entertainment Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; pays a whopping rent

Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; pays a whopping rent

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 11:40 pm

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have leased property to State Bank of India

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly rented out a duplex unit in Mumbai to Kriti Sanon for a whopping Rs. 10 lakh monthly rent for two years. Located on the 27th and 28th floors of the Altantis building in Andheri West, Sanon has paid Rs. 60 lakh as a security deposit. The two-year agreement is reportedly valid from October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Notably, a couple of more Bollywood celebrities, too, own apartments in the same project. Sunny Leone earlier registered an apartment on the building's 12th floor that she reportedly bought for Rs. 16 crore in March 2021. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also owns a duplex apartment there. Reportedly, there are only 34 apartments in the project, which means the population density is pretty low.

Information SBI is also a tenant of the Bachchan family

In October, it was reported the State Bank of India also rented some property of the Bachchan family. Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan leased the ground floors of two of their Juhu bungalows to the bank for Rs. 18.9 lakh as monthly rent for 15 years. According to reports, a 25% escalation in the rent amount will be implemented every five years.

Information Salman Khan has also rented a property in Mumbai

To note, Salman Khan also rented a duplex on the 17th and 18th floors of Bandra's Maqba Heights recently for a rent of Rs. 8.25 lakh per month. According to reports, Khan has leased it for a writer working for his firm. Said to be rented for a period of 11 months, the property is reportedly situated close to Khan's childhood home, Galaxy Apartments.

Updates These are the upcoming projects of Bachchan and Sanon

Meanwhile, Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He also has in the pipeline a magnum opus, tentatively titled Project K, with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone directed by Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Sanon is reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. She also has a pan-India film with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, titled Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.