Prabhu Deva's 'Thael': Release postponed due to unavailability of theaters?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 09:27 pm

‘Thael’ starring Prabhu Deva and Samyuktha Hegde is directed by Harikumar

The release of Prabhu Deva's long-awaited project Thael has once again been postponed. Originally scheduled to be released on December 10, the makers have postponed the release date further. Some reports suggest that the release has been postponed as the film did not get enough theaters. However, the makers have claimed that the postponement is because of "unforeseen situations." Here are more details.

The actor-director-choreographer was last seen in the cop drama Pon Manickavel. It majorly received negative feedback from fans and critics alike. Deva's recent theatrical releases Devi 2, Lakshmi, and Gulaebaghavali were also pretty disastrous. So, with the postponement of Thael, the actor's fans are even more disappointed. Well, we can't help but wait for the makers to come up with a new release date.

Directed by Harikumar, the film has Deva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles. Yogi Babu and Easwari Rao will also be seen playing pivotal roles. C Sathya has composed music, while Vignesh Vasu has cranked the camera. National Film Award-winning editor KL Praveen is also attached to the project to edit the visuals. It is bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green.

As mentioned earlier, Deva was last seen donning the khaki in Pon Manickavel. Directed by AC Mugil Chellappan, Nivetha Pethuraj was seen as his romantic interest. This film's release was also postponed several times owing to the pandemic. Later, it had a direct release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Deva is expected to soon start the shooting for Dabangg 4.

On the acting front, Deva has several projects in various stages of production. Recently, posters of his upcoming film Flashback were revealed. Co-starring Regina Cassandra and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film is directed by Don Sandy, the bilingual project has music by Sam CS. He also has in the pipeline a few other films, including Poikkal Kuthirai, Bagheera, and children's fantasy drama My Dear Bootham.