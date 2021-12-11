Entertainment Will start thinking about Mahesh Babu's project after 'RRR': Rajamouli

While SS Rajamouli is awaiting the release of 'RRR', Mahesh Babu will be next seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

After a dry year of no big Tollywood releases, Telugu cinema fans are gearing up for a huge line-up of exciting films hitting theaters soon, including SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus RRR. Now, we even got an update on the filmmaker's upcoming Mahesh Babu-starrer. During a promotional event of RRR, Rajamouli has revealed he will start thinking about the much-anticipated project only after RRR's release.

It was announced last year that Babu and Rajamouli will be collaborating for a film tentatively titled SSMB 29. However, there has been no update about the film as both of them have been busy with their current projects. Well, though we have a lot of new films to look forward to, no amount of news about showbiz can be enough, isn't it?

At a promotional event for RRR in Chennai, Rajamouli was asked about his project with Babu. Answering the question, the Baahubali director said that the project will happen, but his focus is only on RRR right now. He said, "I want to bring this film closer to the audience and awaiting to know their response after they watch the film on the big screens."

Starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, RRR is touted to be a historical period drama. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 7 after several delays. As a part of the promotions, the makers released a power-packed trailer on December 9, which received a massive positive response from the audience.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was earlier scheduled to release on January 13, 2022. However, the makers decided to postpone the release to April 1, 2022. Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, the film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, while S Thaman has composed music. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju will also be seen in pivotal roles.