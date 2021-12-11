Entertainment Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa set to welcome first child

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa set to welcome first child

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 05:32 pm

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's first child to be born in April or May 2022

Congratulations are in order for ace comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce they are expecting their first child. Sharing the news about her pregnancy, they posted a video where she was seen taking a pregnancy test on camera. She was seen grinning ear to ear in excitement after seeing a positive result.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Singh and Limbachiyaa, who have worked together in several reality shows, tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2017 in Goa. The couple's photos and videos from their wedding festivities took the internet by storm at the time. And now, this announcement about the couple's pregnancy indeed comes as exciting news to their fans.

Information They will become parents in April or May 2022

When ETimes got in touch with Singh about the pregnancy video, she revealed that they are expecting the baby in April or early May. To note, it was rumored a couple of months back that she is on the family way. However, Singh denied it. Now, with this announcement, it is understood that the couple was not ready to reveal the news back then.

Information Singh's hilarious answer to paps who asked about pregnancy

Also, earlier this year, a video of Singh's witty answer to paps when they asked about her pregnancy went viral. In the clip, the paps were seen asking her when would they get to become mama (uncle). In her own hilarious way, Singh told them that everyone is asking her the same and she would do something about it if they leave her alone.

Career Singh and Limbachiyaa hosted several shows

Singh and Limbachiyaa have worked together on several reality shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The couple is currently hosting Indian Game Show and had even participated in Nach Baliye 8. Other popular reality shows of Singh include Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is also one of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show.