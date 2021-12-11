Entertainment Nayanthara launches her own skincare brand 'The Lip Balm Company'

Nayanthara has joined hands with dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch a lip balm brand

Following in the footsteps of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, a top star from the southern entertainment industry has now debuted in the beauty business. Lady superstar Nayanthara has now launched her skincare brand The Lip Balm Company in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan. With 100 variants of lip balms, it is now reportedly the world's largest lip balm brand. Here's more on it.

Significance Why does this story matter?

To note, Nayanthara recently became a shareholder of popular tea outlet chain Chai Waale after she invested in the Chennai-based quick service restaurant start-up. The Yaaradi Nee Mohini star also owns a production company, Rowdy Pictures, along with her beau Vignesh Shivan. In case you forgot, Nayanthara was also involved with Kaif's beauty brand, Kay Beauty, as she took part in the brand's promotions.

Quote 'Truly proud of this range of lip balms'

Talking about the brand, Nayan said, "I believe in a no-compromise stance when it comes to my skincare and product usage. The key aspects I always look for in my own personal care products are high performance and safety." "These are the same values we have incorporated in The Lip Balm Company. We are... proud of this creative range of lip balms," she added.

Information Actress was last seen in Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

On the acting front, Nayan was last seen in the multi-starrer Kollywood venture Annaatthe with Rajinikanth headlining it. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also had Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena Sagar in the lead. Even with a star-studded casting and a talented crew, reviews of the film were not positive. Notably, Nayan was the leading lady in Rajinikanth's previous film Darbar, too.

Updates These are the upcoming projects of the lady superstar

Nayanthara will be next seen in Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. She has a Telugu film with Chiranjeevi titled Godfather. She is also shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's Lion and has a Malayalam film titled Gold. On her birthday in November, it was announced that she is collaborating with director Ashwin Saravanan for a thriller titled Connect.