Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 11:51 am

Starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directorial has AR Rahman composing music

Silambarasan TR is still basking the success of his recently released film Maanaadu. Now, the makers of his next film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, have unveiled a video revealing a glimpse of the actor's role in the film. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has music by AR Rahman. Also, Radikaa Sarathkumar will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming project.

Context Why does this story matter?

STR's fans faced disappointments after disappointments with the actor's previous releases like Eeswaran, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, and so on as these films received mixed reviews. However, with Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, his fans are all praises for the actor. Now, this glimpse of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu promises an intense drama, and it looks like STR is on the right track.

Details Third collaboration between STR and Menon

To note, the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor had already collaborated with Menon twice: Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada co-starring Manjima Mohan. Also, Rahman was the one who composed music for these first two films as well. Going by the glimpse, we can expect a gritty, raw, and hard-hitting, which is something we have not seen in GVM's previous films.

Information ARR's vocals in the background add more intensity

The 1:35-minute-long glimpse hints that the film may narrate the story of a humble man who lands in complicated situations. In the background, the track Marakkuma Nenjam with Rahman's vocals can be heard that adds intensity. Sharing the video, the director wrote: "Life is a beautiful highway!" Ahead of the video, GVM shared a poster, revealing STR's name as Muthu in the film.

Updates These are the upcoming projects of STR

Besides Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadhu, STR has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline, including Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna and Corona Kumar directed by Gokul. He will also be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha. As mentioned earlier, he was last seen in Maanaadu co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Manoj Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, and Mahat Raghavendra, among the others.