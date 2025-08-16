Responsibility to end Ukraine war lies with Zelenskyy: Donald Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump has said that the responsibility to finalize a deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . This comes after a "very productive" summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The meeting, however, failed to yield any concrete progress on a ceasefire agreement.

Meeting details Trump rates his meeting with Putin '10 out of 10' Trump rated his meeting with Putin a "10 out of 10" and called it "extremely productive." He said there were "many points" agreed upon, but did not provide specifics. The US President also urged European nations to get involved in the peace process. He said he would consult both Zelenskyy and NATO leaders after this summit.

Putin's warning Putin warns Ukraine, European countries against creating obstacles Putin also spoke about cooperation, but did not provide specific details. He warned Ukraine and European countries against "creating obstacles" to the peace process. Putin said he hoped the understanding reached would pave the way for peace in Ukraine. The meeting ended abruptly after three hours of talks, with both leaders exchanging warm words but taking no questions from reporters.