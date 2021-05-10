'KBC-13' registrations begin tonight at 9: Here's how to proceed

The registrations for the 13th season of the uber popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, will begin tonight at 9 pm. The whole selection process to pick participants will be carried out online, via the SonyLIV app. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be back as the host for the 12th time. Here's how you can register and get a chance to win big.

Registration

First steps are the registration and screening process

The first step is to get registered. The senior actor will ask one new question on Sony TV, every night. They can be answered through either the SonyLIV app or SMS. Of the participants, who'd answer it correctly, some will be shortlisted by a randomizer, based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria. These participants will then be assessed further via telephonic conversations.

Selection

Online audition and interview will give the final selected list

After the interview, the pool of applicants would narrow down further. Thereafter, an online audition will be held. Here, a GK test will be conducted exclusively via SonyLlV, along with a video submission. Instructions for it are available on the app. The final step is an interview of the selected applicants. The entire process will be verified by an independent audit firm for authenticity.

Host

Promo of 'KBC 13' dropped last week

A promo of this upcoming season dropped last week. It had the Khakee actor urging people to participate. The promo has his voiceover, saying that the distance between someone's dream and reality is decided by one word, "Koshish" (trying). Notably, the promo has been made with last year's clips, since shoots have been halted in Mumbai due to the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Information

The last season was shot during pandemic, invited controversy too

Season 12 of the show, which concluded in January this year, was shot during the pandemic. Some changes were made to the format like studio audience wasn't allowed and the participants had to maintain social distancing. The show also courted controversy, when a FIR was filed against the makers and Bachchan for hurting Hindu sentiments, after a question was asked about burning of Manusmriti.