'KBC' Season 13 returns with Amitabh Bachchan as host, again

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 05:16 pm

Amitabh Bachchan is returning as the host for the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati soon.

In a promo video, Sony TV announced today that the registration for the latest season will begin on May 10.

Bachchan, who has been the face of the show since its inception, barring two seasons, also appeared in the video urging people to participate in the show.

Promo

'The distance between dream and reality is decided by trying'

With the characteristic music in the background, Big B was seen entering the sets of KBC in the promo clip.

His voiceover said that the distance between someone's dream and reality is decided by one word, "Koshish" (trying).

Bachchan then encouraged the public to get ready for the quiz show, as both he and the hot seat were awaiting the new participants.

Instagram Post

Hotseat and I are waiting for you, says Bachchan

Official announcement

12th season of the show concluded in January this year

Sharing the clip, the official Instagram handle of Sony TV said, "Aa rahe hain phir ek baar Mr. @amitabhbachchan lekar #KBC ke sawaal! Toh uthaiye phone aur ho jaaiye taiyyar kyunki 10 May se shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke registrations."

Loyal KBC fans celebrated the news online.

To recall, the 12th season of the show concluded in January this year.