48th Daytime Emmy Awards announced: List of winners

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on June 25 and as expected, OTT platforms led the slate of wins. The Talk's Sheryl Underwood returned as the host for the fifth time. General Hospital and The Kelly Clarkson Show were big winners from networks but it was Netflix that scooped up many major awards. General Hospital also took home the coveted Outstanding Drama Series.

'General Hospital' took home many prestigious honors

Including the Outstanding Drama Series award, one of the longest-running soap operas, General Hospital led the pack with a total of six wins. Maurice Benard of General Hospital took home another coveted trophy of Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show, which first premiered in 1963, also won the trophy of the Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

Alex Trebek of 'Jeopardy' honored posthumously

Legendary game show host Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for nearly 37 seasons in almost four decades until his death from pancreatic cancer in November of 2020, was awarded posthumously with the best game show host. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! was named the best game show. He was also remembered for the "laughter, compassion, and kindness" he brought to so many in the "In Memoriam" segment.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' won the best talk show trophy

Another posthumous honor went to late CNN host Larry King for best informative talk show host. Kelly Clarkson also emerged as a big winner as she took home the trophy of best entertainment talk show host while The Kelly Clarkson Show was conferred with the best entertainment show award. Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk, won the best informative talk show.

Some other big winners from the awards night

Some other big winners this year were NBC's Days of Our Lives and CBS's The Young and the Restless that picked up two trophies each. The awards in the crafts category were announced on Twitter before the ceremony. The Daytime Emmys honor programs airing between 2:00 am to 6:00 pm and also recognize syndicated and digital content. The awards were introduced in 1974.