Entertainment OTT fever: 'Sooryavanshi' is second-most streamed movie for Indians

OTT fever: 'Sooryavanshi' is second-most streamed movie for Indians

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 09:26 am

'Sooryavanshi' is bringing in great reception even after hitting OTT platform

After helping to revive the theater industry in the country, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is a hit on the OTT platform too. As per data, Indians have streamed the actioner the most, after one other movie, in the past week. And, this is despite it coming to Netflix on December 3, which was a Friday. Thus, the viewership count is that of three days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shetty, who is known for his mass entertainers, has hit it out of the park with Sooryavanshi. Apart from minting over Rs. 75cr at the box office within three days of its release, the film has now crossed the threshold of Rs. 193cr. This comes despite reduced screens and less occupancy in halls. Further, the production has become the director's third-best venture on IMDb.

Data 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' only movie ahead of 'Sooryavanshi'

Data compiled by streaming service guide app JustWatch shows Indians have watched Sooryavanshi the most, coming second to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Tom Hardy-starrer superhero flick has raked in the maximum eyeballs between November 29 and December 5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is yet to land on any streaming platform. You can buy/rent it on YouTube and Google Play Store.

Chart Next, Indians were occupied with 'Spider-Man' movies

Timothee Chalamet-starrer Dune is in the third position, followed by The Grinch and Elf. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has ranked sixth, presumably, after Sony dropped the trailer to its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recently. Sony-Marvel is also going to give us the third movie in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy this month. No wonder, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man trended as well.

Information Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' only other Indian movie in list

Fast and Furious 9 came in ninth, displaying the power of a solid fanbase. The only other Indian movie in the chart is Kotigobba 3. Starring Kichcha Sudeep, the mass entertainer was the first major release in the Kannada film industry post-COVID-19 second wave and set the box office on fire. Now it seems, it's a hit on the small screens too.