After 'Chokher Bali,' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs another Tagore adaptation

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 07:50 pm

The Indo-American project will have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the protagonist

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed an Indo-American project, which will be based on the musical theater Three Women, written by Rabindranath Tagore. Isheeta Ganguly will helm this film, but she has not adapted the book fully and has added her own spin, said reports. This will mark Ganguly's debut in film direction. Rai Bachchan, who finished shooting Ponniyin Selvan recently, will lead the project.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Rai Bachchan's last two releases, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Fanney Khan (2018), brought mixed response to the actress. While the Karan Johar directorial was a commercial success, Fanney Khan, helmed by Atul Manjrekar, was a big flop. After that we didn't get any releases featuring her but this sounds promising since this is Rai Bachchan's second Tagore adaptation after Chokher Bali.

Information Rai Bachchan had suggested to make the film international

According to reports, the ex-Miss World was the one who suggested to make the film in English, even though Ganguly wanted to take it in Hindi. The film will reportedly be made to fit into the modern-day context, suitable for the 21st century. Apparently, Ganguly had discussed about the project with the Guru actress before the pandemic, but its shooting won't start before mid-2022.

Quote Film will be called 'The Letter,' said the director

Confirming the news, the director told media portals, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film." She further said, "While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the title as The Letter. The film is based on Tagore's sister-in-law Kadambari Devi's letters. I am delighted that Aishwarya loved the script and will be featuring in the film."

Updates Rai Bachchan will next be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

The Jeans star will next be seen in the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film will be based on a Tamil novel by the same name written by late Kalki Krishnamurthy. It's a fictional adaptation of Chola kingdom. She will be seen as the main antagonist, Nandini Devi. The multi-starrer also features Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi.