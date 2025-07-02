Amazon just deployed its one‑millionth robot

Amazon has announced a major milestone in its automation journey, with the deployment of its one millionth robot. The tech giant reached this landmark after 13 years of integrating robots into its warehouses. The milestone was marked by the delivery of this one millionth robot to an Amazon fulfillment center in Japan .

Workforce balance 75% of Amazon's global deliveries are now aided by robots The deployment of the one millionth robot puts Amazon on the path to an even bigger milestone. According to The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant's extensive network of warehouses could soon see a balance in its workforce, with as many robots as humans working in them. The WSJ also reported that 75% of Amazon's global deliveries are now aided by robots in some capacity.

AI innovation Amazon launches new AI model to optimize robots Along with the robotic milestone, Amazon also announced the launch of a new generative AI model called DeepFleet. This advanced system is designed to optimize the routes of robots within its warehouses, boosting their efficiency. According to Amazon, this innovation will enhance the speed of its robotic fleet by 10%. The company developed DeepFleet using Amazon SageMaker and trained it on its own warehouse and inventory data.

Robotic advancements Amazon keeps adding new capabilities to its robotic fleet Amazon's one millionth robot isn't just a number, but a testament to the company's continuous improvement of its robotic fleet. The company has been adding new capabilities and models over the years. In May, it unveiled Vulcan, its latest robot with two arms for rearranging inventory and grabbing items. These Vulcan robots even have a sense of "touch" that helps them feel the items they're grabbing.