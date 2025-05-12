What's the story

More Retail, the Amazon and Samara Capital-backed supermarket chain, plans to raise around ₹2,000 crore through an IPO in 2026.

More Retail's Managing Director Vinod Nambiar said the IPO funds will mainly be used to expand their store count to 3,000 by 2030 and pay off the company's debt.

Currently at around ₹500 crore due to loans and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), this will make the company almost debt-free.