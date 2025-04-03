What's the story

Amazon has announced the launch of its first batch of 27 satellites for Project Kuiper, its ambitious plan to establish a global high-speed internet network.

The "Kuiper Atlas 1" mission is set for April 9, with the launch window opening at 3pm EDT from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch it on an Atlas V rocket, kicking off Amazon's massive deployment plan for the project.