Amazon will launch its first internet satellites on this date
What's the story
Amazon has announced the launch of its first batch of 27 satellites for Project Kuiper, its ambitious plan to establish a global high-speed internet network.
The "Kuiper Atlas 1" mission is set for April 9, with the launch window opening at 3pm EDT from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch it on an Atlas V rocket, kicking off Amazon's massive deployment plan for the project.
Project details
Project Kuiper: A new player in global internet access
Project Kuiper is a mesh-like network of about 3,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO), much like SpaceX's Starlink.
Amazon announced the project in 2019, planning to invest $10 billion into its development.
Since then, SpaceX has launched about 8,000 Starlink satellites, with over 7,100 currently in operation, and gained over five million internet users across 125 countries.
Though slower than SpaceX, Amazon believes its web services business and consumer product experience give it an edge in attracting Kuiper customers.
Launch preparations
Amazon's extensive preparations for Kuiper's inaugural launch
Rajeev Badyal, Amazon's Vice President of Project Kuiper, said that "we've done extensive testing on the ground to prepare for this first mission."
He added that "this will be the first time we've flown our final satellite design and the first time we've deployed so many satellites at once."
Despite challenges, Badyal stressed this is just the beginning of their journey.
Amazon has secured 83 rocket launches from ULA, France's Arianespace and Blue Origin for its Kuiper deployment plans.
Expansion plans
Future plans for Project Kuiper and satellite launches
The upcoming launch will be ULA's first of the year, with Amazon saying "the 27 Project Kuiper satellites will comprise the heaviest payload that the venerable Atlas V has ever flown."
The company intends to grow its Project Kuiper constellation over the next few years with seven more Atlas V launches.
Amazon has also planned 38 launches with ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket and over 30 with other launch providers such as Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.