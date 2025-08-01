Chris Woakes ruled out of 5th Test against India: Details

In a major setback for England , fast bowler Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the ongoing fifth Test against India at The Oval. Woakes suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder while fielding on Day 1. He was chasing a ball headed for the boundary when he dived to keep it in play but fell awkwardly on his shoulder and cried out in pain. Woakes had dismissed KL Rahul before leaving the field.

Injury assessment ECB releases statement on Woakes After the incident, Woakes was treated by physios and taken off the field with just a few minutes left before stumps on a rain-affected opening day. An inspection by England's medical team confirmed that he would not be able to participate in any further action in this Test match. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Friday, saying they will continue to monitor Woakes throughout the match at The Kia Oval.

Impact of injury England left with inexperienced bowling attack Woakes's absence from the match leaves a major gap in the England bowling attack. This is especially true after some inconsistent performances from Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton. Gus Atkinson, who has just returned from a hamstring issue dating back to May's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, will now be the most senior member of the attack in this context in just his 13th appearance for England.