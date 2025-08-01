WCL: Shahid Afridi takes dig at Indian team amid boycott

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took a dig at the Indian team participating in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). His statement came before India's decision to boycott their semi-final clash against Pakistan due to recent political tensions between the two countries was confirmed. The match was scheduled for Thursday but was called off following India's decision . Afridi's remark came amid India's decision not to play Pakistan in the tournament, including the group stage.

Afridi's remark Afridi's statement comes amid reports of India's semi-final boycott Ahead of the match, Afridi made a remark seemingly aimed at the Indian team while speaking at an event in Birmingham. "Pata nehi Indiakis muh se khelega magar khelega humare sath hi" (Don't know with what face India will play, but they'll end up playing with us only)," he said. His statement came amid reports of Indian players being reluctant to participate in the semi-final against Pakistan Champions.

Sponsor support WCL sponsors back Team India The Indian team, captained by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, had boycotted their match against Pakistan due to the recent military conflict between the two countries. The decision was also supported by EaseMyTrip, the WCL's main sponsor. "We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud," tweeted EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti on Wednesday.

Final match Pakistan to face South Africa in final With India boycotting the semi-final, Pakistan Champions will now take on South Africa Champions in the final on Saturday. The latter team defeated Australia Champions by a narrow margin of one run in a thrilling second semi-final after setting them a target of 187 runs. This development comes as the political tensions between India and Pakistan continue to affect sporting events between the two nations.