Rohit Sharma ninth Indian to complete 250 ODIs: Decoding stats

Sports

Rohit Sharma ninth Indian to complete 250 ODIs: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 02:32 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma owns the sixth-most ODI runs for India

Rohit Sharma has accomplished a major milestone as he has completed 250 ODI appearances for India. The high-voltage 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka marked his milestone. He became the ninth Indian to accomplish the massive milestone. One of the finest batters going around, Rohit has been an integral part of India's ODI team for over a decade. Here are his stats.

A look at his ODI journey

Rohit made his international debut way back in 2007. In his initial years, Rohit batted in the middle order and blew hot and cold. His place in the team also came under the scanner many times. The batter's fortunes changed after becoming India's designated opener in white-ball cricket in 2013. Rohit has not looked back since then. He became India's all-format skipper last year.

Ninth Indian to accomplish the feat

As mentioned, Rohit has become the ninth player to completed 250 ODIs for India. He has joined greats like Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301), Virat Kohli (280), and Anil Kumble (269) in the elite list. Besides Kohli, only Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (255) has played more ODIs than Rohit among active players.

Sixth-most runs for India

Rohit, in his recent outing against SL, became the sixth Indian to accomplish 10,000 ODI runs. He joined the likes of Tendulkar (18,426), Kohli (13,027), Ganguly (11,363), Dravid (10,889), and Dhoni (10,773). Kohli is the only active player with more ODI runs than the Indian skipper. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (8,143) trails him in this regard.

Second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit became the second-fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached this feat in his 241st innings. Rohit broke the record of Tendulkar, who took 259 innings for this mark. Kohli tops this list, having taken just 205 innings.

Highest individual score in ODIs

Rohit currently owns 10,031 ODI runs at 48.69 (SR: 90.26). His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (47) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 51 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three). His 264 against SL in 2014 remains the highest-individual score in ODI history.

Fastest to 8,000 ODI runs as opener

In his recent outing against Pakistan, Rohit became the fastest batter to complete 8,000 (8,001) ODI runs as an opener. He entered the 8,000-run club in his 160th innings. Rohit broke the record of South African legend Hashim Amla, who took 173 innings for this achievement. Among Indian batters, only Tendulkar (15,310) and Ganguly (9,146) have more ODI runs while opening the batting.

Third-most sixes in ODIs

Rohit has smashed 286 ODI sixes so far, the third-most for any batter in the format. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) are ahead of him in this regard. Among active players, New Zealand's Martin Guptill (187) is closest to Rohit. With 229 sixes, Dhoni trails Rohit on this list among Indians.

Poll Is Rohit Sharma the greatest opener in ODI history?

Share this timeline