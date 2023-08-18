Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma averages 25.34 in Sri Lanka (ODIs)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 18, 2023

Rohit Sharma is closing in on 10,000 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will tussle for its eighth Asia Cup title in the 2023 edition of the continental event, which gets underway on August 30. The Men in Blue will play all their games in Sri Lanka, where conditions are pretty much similar to India. However, team skipper Rohit Sharma has a poor ODI record in the Island nation. Here we decode his struggles.

An ODI average of 25.34 in SL

From 2008 to 2017, Rohit has managed just 583 runs in 26 ODIs in Sri Lanka at a paltry average of 25.34. He owns a lower ODI average (19.69) only in South Africa (Minimum: 10 innings). Meanwhile, the talismanic batter has bagged as many as five ODI ducks in SL. He does not have even four ducks in any other nation.

His run in different bilateral series

Rohit has so far been involved in four bilateral ODI series in SL. In his maiden assignment, in 2008, he could only manage 72 runs across five games at 14.40. He did not get many chances in the 2009 tour as he accumulated 44 runs across two innings. Rohit endured a forgettable time in the 2012 tour, scoring just 13 runs in five games.

Decent run in the 2010 Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Rohit played a key role in India's 2010 Asia Cup triumph. The then youngster clobbered 132 runs across four games at 33 (50: 1). He scored a match-winning 41 against hosts Sri Lanka in the final. Later in 2010, India again visited SL for a Tri-series, also involving New Zealand. Rohit could only manage 20 runs across four games.

Redemption in the 2017 series

Notably, Rohit was a designated middle-order batter in all the aforementioned tours. His best was unleashed after becoming an opener in 2013. Since then, Rohit has played just one ODI series in SL, in 2017. He scored 302 at 75.50 as India scripted a 5-0 whitewash. The tally includes two tons and a fifty. Rohit's ODI average in SL before this tour read 14.78.

His overall numbers in Asia Cup

With 745 runs at 46.56 in 22 games, Rohit is India's second-leading run-getter in the ODI editions of the Asia Cup. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (971) in this regard. Rohit owns six fifties and a solitary ton at the continental event. Notably, Rohit led India to glory in the 2018 Asia Cup. He hammered 317 runs at 105.66 in that event.

10,00 ODI runs loading for Rohit

Rohit currently owns 9,837 runs in 244 ODIs at an average and strike rate of 48.69 and 89.97, respectively. The tally includes 30 tons and 48 fifties. He also boasts three ODI double-tons. He needs just 163 runs in his next 21 innings to become the second-fastest to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Rohit can become the sixth Indian to accomplish the feat.

