Pakistan's Saud Shakeel slams his second Test ton: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 18, 2023 | 11:45 am 2 min read

Shakeel is off to a terrific start in Test cricket

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel has slammed his second century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Shakeel's quickfire century helped the visitors recover after they were reduced to 101/5. He shared a century-plus stand with Agha Salman in this process. Here are the key stats.

A composed knock from Shakeel

Shakeel arrived in the middle when Pakistan were tottering on 67/3. They had lost Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and Shan Masood by then. Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both of whom looked solid, also departed after a few overs. Shakeel paired up with Salman and returned unbeaten on 69(88). The former completed his ton on Day 2 off 129 balls.

A terrific start in Tests

Shakeel, playing his sixth Test, smashed 8 fours en route to his ton. The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. He has seven 50+ scores in just 11 innings. Shakeel, who made his debut in the England series, has recorded scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, 53, 22, 55, 125*, 32, and 100*.

Ton in first Test innings overseas

It is worth noting that Shakeel is playing his first Test innings overseas. And he has cracked the code straight up! Before this series, Shakeel played against England and New Zealand at home.

