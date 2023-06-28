Sports

ICC CWC Qualifiers: Here are the qualification scenarios

ICC CWC Qualifiers: Here are the qualification scenarios

Written by Parth Dhall June 28, 2023 | 01:42 pm 3 min read

Only two teams will enter the 2023 ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers have officially entered the Super Six stage. Six teams - Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands, West Indies, and Oman will battle it out for two spots for the impending 50-over World Cup in India later this year. Nepal, USA, Ireland, and UAE have been eliminated in the group stage. Here are the qualification scenarios.

10 teams to take part in WC 2023

The 2023 ODI WC will be a 10-team affair. Teams finishing in the top eight (ICC WC Super League), including hosts India, earned direct qualification for the competition. The remaining five teams reached the Qualifier through Qualifier Play-off events and the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. Now, the two teams will be decided through the Super Six stage.

Key details regarding Super Six

Teams qualifying for the Super Six will face the three qualified teams from the other group. All points earned in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two sides. The top two teams from the Super Six stage will earn direct entry to the WC. They will also play in the final.

Super Six: A look at the points table

Sri Lanka (first) and Zimbabwe (second) took two points each into the Super Six stage. They are yet to lose in the tournament. Scotland and Netherlands occupy the next two spots, respectively, with a win and a defeat each. West Indies (fifth) and Oman (sixth) have lost two games each but are mathematically alive in the competition.

SL, Zimbabwe need to win two more matches

All six teams will play three matches left. Even if Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe win two of these matches, they will reach eight points. This will earn them a ticket to the World Cup.

Scotland and Netherlands can't lose

The mantra for both Scotland and Netherlands is simple! They need to win their remaining matches to get closer to the World Cup berth. Winning the next three matches will guarantee them eight points each. A defeat will derail their campaign.

Can West Indies still make it?

West Indies, the champions of 1975 and 1979, suffered a major blow when the Netherlands beat them through Super Over earlier this week. Despite the defeat, WI's Net Run Rate didn't plummet further (-0.350) as they scored over 350 runs. Besides winning their remaining games, WI need to improve their NRR in order to stay alive mathematically. The Caribbeans can't go beyond six points.

Share this timeline