May 04, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Though Charles is yet to make his IPL debut, he has a plethora of experience in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter was also a part of West Indies's T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. Charles joins KKR for Rs. 50 lakh.

Litton returns home midway through IPL 2023

During the IPL 2023 auction, KKR roped in Litton for Rs. 50 lakh. He played just one game in the tournament and scored four runs against Delhi Capitals. On April 28, KKR, in an official statement, revealed that the Bangladesh wicket-keeper has returned home due to an "urgent family medical emergency." He now has been officially ruled out of the competition.

A look at Charles's T20I numbers

Charles has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is so far, scoring 971 runs at an average of 24.27. His strike rate in the format reads 131.04. As mentioned above, he has lifted the T20 WC title twice. While Charles has four fifties in the format, his solitary T20I ton was recorded against South Africa earlier this year. He is WI's ninth-highest run-getter in T20Is.

Charles's record-breaking hundred

Meanwhile, Charles's ton against the Proteas team came off just 39 balls, the fastest for a WI batter. Only David Miller, Rohit Sharma, and Czech Republic's S Wickramasekara have hammered faster tons (35 balls). Charles ended up scoring a superb 46-ball 118 in that contest with the help of 11 sixes and 10 fours. His brilliance helped WI post their highest-ever T20I total, 258/5.

Here are his overall numbers

Coming to his overall stats in T20 cricket, he owns 5,607 runs in 224 games at an average and strike rate of 26.70 and 130.72. The tally includes three tons and 32 fifties. He would be determined to enhance his numbers in IPL 2023.

KKR's torrid run in IPL 2023

KKR have had a tough time in IPL 2023 so far as they boast just three wins in nine games. A couple of more defeats could see them getting eliminated from the playoff race. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have tried six opening combinations so far. Charles is unlikely to get a game any time soon with Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the fray.