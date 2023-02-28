Sports

Aiden Markram hammers his 6th Test century: Key stats

South Africa opening batter Aiden Markram has batted sensationally on Day 1 of the first Test versus West Indies at the SuperSport Park. Markram added a solid 141-run opening stand alongside Dean Elgar (71) and piled up another 80-run stand with Tony de Zorzi for the second wicket. Markram has hammered a fine century, bringing up his 6th 100-plus score in the format.

A solid morning session for SA's openers

In the first session, Elgar and Markram looked promising on a dry surface. As the session progressed, both openers looked easy as runs flowed freely through the off side. Elgar and Markram added 99 runs in the morning session, with the former managing 53*. West Indies bowled some threatening deliveries with the new ball but were unable to make it count.

A good second session for SA

Markram found support in Zorzi after the dismissal of Elgar. SA were 206/1 going to tea. Markram was unbeaten on 97 and Zorzi managed 22*. Markram continued to bat with his positive approach and it paid well.

6th century for Markram

Markram got to his century in the 3rd session. He got to his ton with a four, consuming 154 balls. He smashed 17 fours and looked at ease. Markram has gone past the 2,110-run mark at an average of over 35. He has six tons and nine fifties. Markram has also smashed his maiden century versus WI.