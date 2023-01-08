Sports

Usman Khawaja averages over 130 at SCG (Tests): Key stats

Usman Khawaja averages over 130 at SCG (Tests): Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 08, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Khawaja has 785 runs from seven Tests at the SCG (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten 195 in the 3rd and final Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Delays due to rain forced skipper Pat Cummins to declare the innings before Khawaja could complete his double-century. Nevertheless, Khawaja was adjudged the Player of the Match which ended in a draw. The left-handed batter now averages 130.83 at SCG (Tests).

Why does this story matter?

Khawaja struck his 13th Test hundred and also his highest score in the format (195*).

He even seemed set to muster his maiden Test double-ton. However, rain played spoilsport.

Meanwhile, the southpaw also completed 4,000 Test runs during the contest. He now owns 4,162 runs in 58 Tests.

Khawaja is one of the few players with a Test average of over 100 at SCG.

Khawaja's Test numbers at SCG

Khawaja now has 785 runs from seven Tests at an incredible average of 130.83 at the SCG. The tally includes four centuries and one half-century. In terms of Test runs at this iconic venue, Khawaja has equaled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The latter slammed as many runs at an astronomical average of 157.00 in Test cricket here.

Three consecutive tons at SCG

Khawaja has returned unbeaten four times at the SCG in Tests. He has now slammed three consecutive centuries here. His Test scores at the SCG: 195*, 101*, 137, 4*, 27, 171, 79*, 13, 21, and 37.

Third-highest batting average at SCG

Khawaja has the third-highest batting average in Test cricket at the SCG (130.83) among batters with a minimum of five innings. He is only behind England's Wally Hammond (161.60) and India's Tendulkar (157.00). Notably, Khawaja tops the list among Australian batters.

Khawaja falls short of his maiden double-ton

As stated, Khawaja fell short of his maiden Test ton. This was only the third time that a team declared with a batter in the 190s, after Tendulkar (194* vs Pakistan in 2003-04) and Frank Worrell (197* vs England in 1959-60). Khawaja is also the first player to miss out on a maiden Test double-ton due to innings declaration while batting in the 190s.

The summary of 3rd Test

The Aussies declared at 475/4 after opting to bat first. While Khawaja dazzled with an unbeaten 195, Steven Smith (104) also mustered a ton. In reply, SA could only manage 255 as number-nine batter Keshav Maharaj scored 53. Josh Hazlewood recorded a four-fer. Australian skipper Pat Cummins dismissed three batters. Following on, SA were 106/2 at stumps on the final day.