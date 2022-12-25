Sports

David Warner eyes 8,000-run mark in his 100th Test: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 25, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Aussie opener David Warner is set to feature in his 100th Test match. He will unlock the feat in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Warner is 78 short of attaining 8,000 runs in the longest format. He can also become the fifth-fastest Australian to reach the landmark in Tests. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Warner has been one of the finest batters of his generation. He is one of Australia's loyal servants with a penchant for runs like no other in the Aussie conditions.

For a cricketer of Warner's stature, to feature in his 100th Test match is a massive achievement.

The southpaw will look to make it a memorable affair at the MCG.

A look at Warner's Test career

Warner made his debut against New Zealand at the Gabba in 2011. He has since compiled 7,922 runs across 99 Tests (182 innings). He averages 45.52. He has notched 24 hundreds and 34 fifties. Warner is yet to score a ton in 2022. He has scored 371 runs at 20.61 (50s: 2). His last five knocks read 3, 0, 28, 21, and 48.

Warner seeks 5,000 Test runs at home

Warner averages a phenomenal 57.31 in Tests played at home. He owns 4,929 runs across 53 matches. He has slammed 18 centuries and 14 half-centuries. He is 71 short of completing 5,000 Test runs in Australia. He will be only the fifth Aussie batter to do so, after Ricky Ponting (7,578), Allan Border (5,743), Steve Waugh (5,710), and Matthew Hayden (5,210).

Warner eyes a historic feat

Warner can enter record books if he gets a hundred in his 100th Test match. He will be only the 10th batter to do in the history of Test cricket. Warner will become only the second Australian to unlock the feat after Ponting (120 and 143* vs South Africa, 2006). Ponting remains the only player to score twin tons in his 100th Test.

Fifth-fastest Australian to attain 8,000 Test runs

Warner (7,922) will become the eighth Australian to breach the 8,000-run mark in Tests. Warner (182 innings) needs 78 runs in the next inning to become the fifth-fastest Australian with 8,000 Test runs, behind Steve Smith (151), Hayden (164), Ponting (165), and Michael Clarke (172). He can better Border's tally (184 innings). Notably, Smith remains the fastest-ever to reach the milestone.

Warner has a triple-century to his name

In November 2019, Warner became the seventh Australian batter to register a triple-century in Test cricket. He inked the feat against Pakistan (335*) in Adelaide. He holds the second-highest Test score by an Australian, behind Hayden's 380 (vs Zimbabwe, 2003).