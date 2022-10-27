Sports

T20 World Cup: SA compile a mammoth 205/5 against Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Rilee Rossouw slammed his second T20I ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Astonishing knocks from Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock powered South Africa to 205/5 against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rossouw slammed his second T20I ton, while de Kock shone with a superb half-century. The duo added over 150 runs for the second wicket. They came out all guns blazing against Bangladesh bowlers.

PP SA batters fire in the Powerplay

South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over after they elected to bat. However, De Kock and Rossouw launched their counter-attack the next moment. They smashed the bowlers around the ground, making the most of the fielding restrictions. Taskin Ahmed conceded 21 runs off the third over. SA racked up 63/1 in the first six overs.

Ton Second T20I ton for Rossouw

Rossouw continues his phenomenal run in international cricket. Days after slamming his maiden T20I century, he has added another. Rossouw, who came to the middle in the first over, wreaked havoc at the SCG. He has become the second South African batter after David Miller to slam two centuries in T20I cricket. Miller too achieved this feat earlier this month.

Records Records broken by Rossouw

Rossouw has become the first South African man to score a century in the T20 World Cup. His ton came off 52 balls, the fourth-fastest by a player in the tournament. Chris Gayle tops this list (47 balls vs England, 2016). Moreover, Rossouw has become the first player from a full-member team to score consecutive centuries in T20 Internationals.

De Kock 14th T20I fifty for de Kock

If Rossouw was the aggressor, De Kock duly complemented him. The left-handed batter didn't let Bangladesh bowlers mount pressure on South Africa after the dismissal of skipper Bavuma. It was his 14th half-century in T20I cricket. The South African opener also completed 2,100 T20I runs during the knock. Overall, De Kock smashed 63 off 38 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).

Do you know? A record partnership for SA

De Kock and Rossouw shared a 168-run stand for the second wicket. This is now SA's highest partnership in men's T20 World Cup. They broke the record of Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp, who added 120* against West Indies in 2007 (first-ever T20 WC match).