Mark Boucher named Mumbai Indians head coach: Decoding his journey

Written by V Shashank Sep 16, 2022, 02:05 pm 3 min read

Boucher is currently SA's head coach (Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

Mark Boucher has been announced as the head coach of Mumbai Indians, starting with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The legendary South African wicket-keeper will take over the reins from Mahela Jayawardene, who has been appointed as MI's global head of performance. Boucher, 45, will step down as SA's head coach after the 2022 ICC Mens' T20 World Cup. Here's more.

Statement I look forward to the challenge, says Boucher

"It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results," said Boucher in an official statement released by Mumbai Indians.

Contract Boucher's SA contract was supposed to expire after 2023 WC

Boucher's contract was supposed to expire after the 2023 50-over World Cup. However, he wanted to "pursue other opportunities in line with his future career". Now, his last bilateral assignment with the Proteas will be the white-ball tour of India, starting September 28. He will also be with the team in the T20 World Cup before quitting.

Performance How have SA fared under coach Boucher?

Boucher became SA's head coach in December 2019. The Proteas won 11 Test wins in his charge, including a 2-1 series win against India at home earlier this year. South Africa are currently ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship table, with a recent 2-1 defeat in England. SA have also won 12 ODIs and 23 T20Is with Boucher at the helm.

Career Decoding Boucher's cricketing career

Boucher amassed 5,515 runs across 145 Tests at 30.30 (100s: 5, 50s: 35). The right-hander compiled 4,686 runs across 295 ODIs, averaging 28.57. He slammed one hundred and 26 fifties in the format. As for T20Is, he managed 268 runs across 25 appearances, with the best score of 36*. Notably, Boucher holds the record for most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in international cricket (998).

Coaching Boucher passed with flying colors in his maiden coaching experience

Boucher was appointed the head coach of SA's domestic team, Titans, in August 2016. Interestingly, he had no coaching experience prior but aced his run with five domestic titles - two T20 Challenge titles, two One Day Cups, and a four-day Sunfoil Series trophy. Notably, Boucher also served as the wicket-keeping consultant for KKR in IPL 2016, with Jacques Kallis as the team mentor.

MI Boucher has big shoes to fill at Mumbai Indians

Boucher has big shoes to fill at MI, given Jayawardene led them to three titles (2017, 2019, 2020) since being appointed in November 2016. He mustered a 51-40 win-loss record in this interval. MI, who last won the title in 2020, failed to make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. The five-time winners finished at the bottom in 2022, with a 4-10 win-loss record.