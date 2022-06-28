Sports

Chris Gayle to skip CPL 2022 for 'The 6ixty'

Chris Gayle last played in IPL in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

West Indies batter Chris Gayle will skip the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season to participate in a new T10 tournament - 'The 6ixty'. The 6ixty will be organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the CPL. Notably, Gayle is the brand ambassador for the inaugural edition. The tournament will take place between August 24-28 at Saint Kitts leading up to the CPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gayle's impact over the shortest format could give a much-needed boost to the 6ixty.

The winners will receive the "Universe Boss Trophy", a trophy named after the T20 maestro.

There will be separate tournaments for both men and women which would be running in parallel.

The teams and rosters will mostly remain the same as in CPL and Women's CPL.

Words 'I am going to for the shorter format', says Gayle

"I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock the third powerplay over," said Gayle as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Rules What are the rules in the 6ixty?

As per the format, each batting team has six wickets instead of 10. Teams will bowl five overs from one end before switching to the other. Batting teams can unlock a 'third' powerplay by hitting two sixes in the first two powerplay overs. Interestingly, fans will decide on the 'mystery-free hit' (the batter won't be dismissed in any way) via an app.

Information Teams will be penalized for slow over-rate

Teams will be penalized for slow over-rate in an interesting manner. The bowling team must conclude the designated 10 overs within 45 minutes. Otherwise, they will lose a fielder for the last six deliveries of the innings.

T20s Gayle is an absolute legend in T20s

Gayle is the second-highest run-getter in CPL. He has compiled a staggering 2,519 runs at 36.50, striking at an impressive rate of 133.13. Meanwhile, Lendl Simmons (2,629) has belted the most runs in the tournament. Overall, Gayle has smashed a monstrous 14,562 runs in T20s. He has the most hundreds (22) and fifties (88). He averages 36.22 and has struck at 144.75.

IPL 2022 Gayle opted out of IPL 2022

Gayle had opted out of the 15th edition of the cash-rich event. The 42-year-old hard-hitter had stated that he wasn't treated well over the last few years. And, a "lack of respect" was the central reason behind him skipping the mega tournament. He had pulled out of IPL 2021 midway owing to bio-bubble fatigue. Gayle has hammered 4,965 runs in IPL at 39.72.

IPL Fastest hundred in T20 cricket

In 2013, Gayle produced the greatest T20 innings of all time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing for the RCB, he decimated the bowling attack of Pune Warriors India. He shattered plenty of records with his blistering 175* (66), the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket. Gayle also recorded the fastest IPL and T20 century (30 balls), a record that remains unbroken to date.