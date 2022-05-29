Sports

IPL 2022 final, GT vs RR: Pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in Ahmedabad. The Titans, who are stacked with match-winners, seek their maiden IPL title. Meanwhile, RR have reached the final after 14 long years. They eye their second title in the cash-rich tournament. Here is the pitch report.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches here. A score of nearly 170 could be a par total on this surface. Pacers can be threatening early on with some movement off the wicket. In Qualifier 2 that took place at the same venue, pacers took nine wickets, while spinners scalped two.

RR have won eight of their 12 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Their maiden affair was against KKR (2010), which they won by 34 runs. RR's last outing at this venue was against RCB in the recently-concluded Qualifier 2. RR clinched a seven-wicket win, riding on Jos Buttler's 106*. Interestingly, the finale will mark the Titans' maiden game at this venue.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Ajinkya Rahane has aggregated the most runs at this venue in IPL (308). The likes of Shane Watson (191) and Steve Smith (169) follow suit. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has racked up 144 runs from nine matches played here. Among bowlers, veteran spinner Praveen Tambe has pocketed the most scalps at this venue (eight). Prasidh Krishna has affected six dismissals at 14.66.

Highest team totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL: 201/6 RR vs DC, 191/6 RR vs PBKS, and 191/6 PBKS vs RR. Meanwhile, the lowest totals at this venue in IPL: 102 RR vs SRH, 123/9 PBKS vs KKR, and 126/5 KKR vs PBKS.

